A video of Mia Schem released by Hamas shows her being apparently receiving medical care, as her family calls for international pressure to secure her release

On Monday evening, Hamas released its first hostage video showing Israeli-French hostage Mia Schem receiving medical treatment for her wounded arm and speaking to camera.

“I screamed when I saw the video of Mia, because I saw that she was alive, but when I watched it again, I saw that she was wounded,” said the mother of the hostage, Keren Schem.

Mia, 21, was kidnapped by Hamas at the Nova music festival on October 7. The day after receiving the video, the Schem family held a press conference to draw further attention to the hostage situation.

“I see that she is very terrified, in a lot of pain, and I can see that she is saying what they are telling her to say,” added the mother of the captive.

In the video released on Monday, Mia Schem asked to be returned to her family: “Please get us out of here as quickly as possible.” The New York Times analysis of the video’s metadata showed that at least some of its elements were filmed six days ago.

The former head of the Israeli Internal Security Agency (Shin Bet) Yaakov Peri, who is working with the families of the hostages, stated that “the first glimpse that Hamas gave us as a message means that people are living, breathing and need medical help, and we place all responsibility on them — for their personal welfare and bringing them home.”

Following the video's release, Israeli President Isaac Herzog accused Hamas of attempting to "create anxiety, heartache and exert psychological pressure, but in doing so shows the true face of this brutal organization," he said.

Keren Schem addressed the international community, calling for world leaders to free her daughter and all the other hostages. “She is now in Gaza, and she is not the only one. There are many adults, children, babies and Holocaust survivors," she said.

France’s Emmanuel Macron condemned Hamas’ kidnappings, saying that "taking civilian and military hostages and carrying out blackmail during this period is absolutely odious and unacceptable."

"We are doing everything in our power to obtain her release,” he said in regard to Schem’s liberation. Schem is a dual French-Israeli citizen, and Macron said in a press conference on Tuesday that intense talks were "progressing" toward securing the release of at least some of the hostages. During the presser, Macron also announced he will make a solidarity visit to Israel in the coming days.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement following the video release by Hamas. "In the video, Hamas is trying to portray itself as a humane organization, while it is responsible for the murder and abduction of babies, women, children, and elderly," it read.

199 Israelis are known to have been kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. The IDF is now reportedly preparing for a ground offensive aiming to release the captives.

Commenting on the prospects of the hostages exchange for the Palestinian prisoners, the head of the diplomatic team for the families of the hostages in Gaza told i24NEWS “This is a terrible dilemma that will be in the minds of anyone who will have to think of how to free these people. But we are the voice of the families, we are interested only in the unconditional freeing of each and every one of the abducted people."