“This is beyond rules of war”: Hamas hostages' family cry for help

Itay Raviv tells i24NEWS about his family that was killed or kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz

Over a week-and-a-half has passed since the Hamas surprise attack on Israel that resulted in over 1,400 dead and at least 200 taken hostage. Their families are fighting on behalf of their loved ones to bring them home.

Itay Raviv’s cousin Roee Munder was murdered in the Hamas attack on the Nir Oz community on October 7. His uncle Abraham and aunt Ruti, as well as their daughter Keren and her eight-year-old son Ohad were kidnapped.

“We have not seen any videos, we just know that their house in the kibbutz had no sign of struggle or blood. The assumption is that they were taken to Gaza,” he explained to i24NEWS.

The kidnapped boy is soon turning nine-years-old, and the family is hoping that he gets to celebrate his birthday at home. “It is unimaginable to think of those kids and babies in the hands of the Hamas, we saw what those people are capable of all across the border,” shared Raviv.

His uncle and aunt are both 78. “My uncle needs his medicine, he can barely walk, his vision is not great. We don’t know how he’s surviving for over a week like that,” added Raviv.

He emphasized that the laws of war do not allow taking civilians hostage: “These rules normally refer to soldiers in captivity, nobody speaks of civilians, it is something beyond those rules. All civilians should be released immediately regardless of their nationality."

Raviv also pointed out the importance of international media's role in resolving the hostage situation. “We have been talking to the press, we have been trying to meet with whoever possible. My mom, for instance, is meeting today with the President of Cyprus. Speak to everyone, speak to the media, speak to your political leaders. If the world wants to help civilians, it needs to free the civilians from Hamas’ hands” he concluded.

While the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is preparing for the ground entry in Gaza, Hamas on Monday released the first video of a hostage, Mia Schem. Like Raviv, her family has called for the international support to help to release all the captives.