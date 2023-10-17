This comes as reports from Gaza that a senior member of Hamas, Ayman Nofal, has been killed by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip

In a statement, the head of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Intelligence Division, Major General Aharon Haliva, admitted to a critical intelligence failure in not detecting the recent terrorist attack by Hamas.

The acknowledgment comes in the wake of the IDF's ongoing efforts to combat the threat posed by the terrorist organization.

Major General Haliva lamented, "In all my visits to the Amman units in the last eleven days, I have emphasized that the beginning of the war is an intelligence failure. The IDF under its command failed to warn of the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas. We failed in our most important mission, and as the head of the IDF, I bear full responsibility for the failure."

The head of the Intelligence Division stressed, "What is required to be investigated, we will investigate in the most profound and poignant way and draw the conclusions. But now, before our eyes, there is only one task - to fight back and win it!"

This comes as reports from Gaza that a senior member of Hamas, Ayman Nofal, has been killed by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip. He was a member of the terror group's General Military Council and the head of its military wing in the Central Gaza Brigade.