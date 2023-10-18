LIVEBLOG: PIJ rocket caused Gaza hospital explosion, according to IDF; Biden en route
Jordan cancels a 4-party summit with U.S. President Biden, other regional heads, as the Arab world erupts in anger with protests at Western embassies
Israel entered its twelfth day of war after Hamas's surprise combined attack on October 7. Despite diplomatic efforts led by Washington, tensions in the region intensified after a deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a comprehensive investigation of the hospital incident and concluded that it was a failed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) rocket launch, one of approximately 450 that land within the Gaza Strip.
Nevertheless, the Arab world continued to blame Israel, with rioters breaking into the Israeli embassy compound in Jordan, and protests outside Western embassies in other Middle Eastern countries.
U.S. President Joe Biden himself will arrive in Israel on Wednesday, at 10am local time, but a summit meeting in Amman was canceled by Jordan. It was meant to include the Jordanian King, the Egyptian President, and Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas.
Israel transfers all intelligence on Gaza hospital explosion to U.S. - report
U.S. evacuates Beirut Embassy employees, warns citizens not travel to Lebanon
IDF completes investigation, states PIJ responsible for Gaza hospital explosion
The IDF Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, released a public statement on the investigation, indicating that the Gaza hospital incident was a PIJ failed rocket launched.
"I can confirm, that an analysis of the IDF operational systems indicates, that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al-Ahli Al-Mahdi hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," Hagari said in a statement posted on X.
"Intelligence from a few sources that we have in our hands indicates that the [Palestinian] Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza. I repeat, this is the responsibly of Islamic jihad that killed innocents in the hospital in Gaza," the spokesperson concluded.
"The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip shoot indiscriminately at Israel, endangering and harming the residents of the Gaza Strip as well. Since the beginning of the war, approximately 450 rockets have been launched by the terrorist organizations that fell in the Gaza Strip," the IDF added in a second statement.
IDF discloses identities of two more fallen soldiers
Major (res.) Oren Stern, 49 years old, from Netiv HaAsara, a member of the community emergency unit.
Sergeant Major (res.) Hagay Avni, 50 years old, from Be'eri, a member of the community emergency unit.
IDF confirms artillery strike on launch site in Lebanon after anti-tank fire
Biden to ask 'difficult questions' says U.S. national security advisor Kirby