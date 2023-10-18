Jordan cancels a 4-party summit with U.S. President Biden, other regional heads, as the Arab world erupts in anger with protests at Western embassies

Israel entered its twelfth day of war after Hamas's surprise combined attack on October 7. Despite diplomatic efforts led by Washington, tensions in the region intensified after a deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a comprehensive investigation of the hospital incident and concluded that it was a failed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) rocket launch, one of approximately 450 that land within the Gaza Strip.

Nevertheless, the Arab world continued to blame Israel, with rioters breaking into the Israeli embassy compound in Jordan, and protests outside Western embassies in other Middle Eastern countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden himself will arrive in Israel on Wednesday, at 10am local time, but a summit meeting in Amman was canceled by Jordan. It was meant to include the Jordanian King, the Egyptian President, and Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Tuesday, CLICK HERE.