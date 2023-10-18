As Palestinian authorities blame Israel for the deadly blast at the Al-Ahli hospital, protests spread to Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon and Iran

The blast at the Al-Ahli Al-Mahdi hospital in Gaza that took hundreds of lives has sparked anger across the Middle East and North Africa. Hezbollah declared an "unprecedented day of rage" while demonstrations broke out on Tuesday night in the West Bank as well as Jordan, Turkey, Morocco, Lebanon, Iran, Libya, Yemen and Iraq.

The President of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of the blast and called the incident a “massacre,” while declaring three days of mourning.

Demonstrators across the West Bank clashed with Palestinian police as hundreds flooded the streets of Nablus, Tubas and Jenin in anger over the hospital explosion which in turn became protests against President Abbas. Protesters in Ramallah reportedly shouted pro-Hamas slogans and threw rocks.

Abbas had planned to meet the U.S. president in Jordan on Wednesday for a four-party summit, but the meeting was canceled following the Al-Ahli hospital incident. The Tuesday night protests in the West Bank highlighted the long-standing criticism of Abbas’ perceived coordination with Israel.

In Lebanon, protestors tried to breach the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, throwing stones and setting a nearby building ablaze. Hezbollah called for an “unprecedented day of rage” to take place Wednesday, while President Biden is in Israel.

In the Jordanian capital Amman, the protesters attempted to storm the Israeli Embassy, which is unoccupied. Police dispersed the crowd of several thousand with tear gas. Similarly, in Istanbul demonstrators tried to raid the Israeli Consulate.

On his X account, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the Al-Ahli Al-Mahdi hospital blast “the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values.” Earlier on Tuesday the National Security Council raised the travel warning to Turkey to its highest level, and on Wednesday an emergency flight was arranged to evacuate Israelis from the country immediately, out of concern for reprisal attacks.

The Gaza Health Ministry initially reported 500 people killed in the Tuesday night hospital blast but has since revised the death toll down to 200 to 300 people.

Immediately following the blast, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched an investigation, publishing their initial findings late Tuesday night showing that the blast was caused by a misfired rocket launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). According to the IDF, approximately 450 rockets launched by Gaza-based terrorist organizations have fallen back inside Gaza since the outbreak of the war on October 7.