IDF: Clear evidence shows Gazan jihadists behind hospital blast

'Hamas understood it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that had misfired, and decided to launch a global media campaign to hide what really happened'

Hamas realized immediately that the rocket blowing up a hospital in the Gaza Strip was launched by their fellow jihadists, yet decided to mislead the world, Israeli military spokesperson told journalists on Wednesday.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari referred to an abundance of evidence, including the recording of a phone conversation between two Gazan terrorists, bearing this out.

"There was no IDF fire by land, sea or air that hit the hospital," Hagari said. "Our radar system tracked missiles fired by terrorists in Gaza at the time of the explosion and the trajectory analysis of the rockets shows the rockets were fired in close proximity to the hospital."

“According to our intelligence, Hamas checked the reports, understood it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that had misfired, and decided to launch a global media campaign to hide what really happened,” Hagari said, adding that the Islamist rulers of Gaza "went as far as to inflate the number of casualties."

Hagari says Hamas “understood with absolute certainty that it was a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad that damaged the hospital.”

The official added that there is further clear intelligence pointing to the jihadists' culpability in the deadly attack that were offered to the intelligence services of Israel's allies, first and foremost the U.S.

Responding to a question from i24NEWS, Hagari said that 'We are going to share more intelligence with our friends, first of all the United States... We are going to make the right decision in order to make everyone clear who is to blame."