‘Beyond my comprehension’: Biden aghast at Hamas ‘slaughter’

Hamas terrorists "committed evil and atrocities that make ISIS look somewhat more rational," U.S. President Joe Biden said shortly after touching down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

The leader arrived in the Jewish state on a solidarity visit 10 days after Palestinian terrorists invading from the Gaza Strip perpetrated what was widely described as the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust, claiming over 1,400 lives.

At a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden stated "I want to say to the people of Israel -- their courage, their commitment and their bravery is stunning."