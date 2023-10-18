Berlin synagogue attacked as antisemitism spikes across Europe

Germany’s Olaf Scholz: “Antisemitism has no place in Germany”

A synagogue in Berlin’s Mitte neighborhood was attacked with Molotov cocktails early Wednesday in a dramatic example of increasing antisemitic incidents in the German capital, which have spiked in Europe since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas on October 7.

The Kahal Adass Jisroel community stated that two unknown assialiants firebombed its synagogue in an attempted arson attack. The police have confirmed the incident and are said to be investigating it.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strongly condemned the attack. “We will never accept when attacks are carried out against Jewish institutions,” he stated.

“Antisemitism has no place in Germany,” said Scholz. He added: “It outrages me personally what some are shouting and doing.”

The Israeli embassy in Berlin called for German law enforcement to “handle this case with unwavering severity."

"This is a defining moment for any democracy: whether we stand with those who fight terror, radicalism, and barbaric entities or we remain silent, enabling the sheer evil perpetrated by terrorists and their supporters – be it in the Middle East or at the heart of Europe. It is time for moral clarity," read the embassy’s statement.

The embassy added that “supporters of Hamas, a terror organization, were spewing their antisemitic slogans on the streets of Berlin” at the same time as the attempted arson attack.

Earlier Tuesday, Berlin’s neighborhoods of Neukoelln and Kreuzberg as well as the vicinity of the Brandenburg Gate saw clashes between the pro-Palestine protesters and the police.

Since the start of Israel's war against Hamas, antisemitic incidents have been on the rise across Europe. Blue Stars of David were reported to have been daubed on a number of Jewish homes in the German capital last weekend. The Israeli embassy in Berlin said that the trend was “reminiscent of Third Reich.”

In France, dozens of antisemitic incidents have been reported, including harassment of Jewish school children. The French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated that “it's important that all French people of Jewish faith know they are protected.”

The Community Security Trust (CST), a British Jewish charity, stated that antisemitic incidents more than tripled since October 7 compared to the same period in 2022. A synagogue in the Spanish capital Madrid was also reportedly vandalized with antisemitic graffiti over the weekend of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel.