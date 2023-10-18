The army estimates as many as 2,000 terrorists infiltrated into Israel on October 7, some of whom are believed to be in hiding in Israeli territory

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Wednesday that Hamas cells remain present in the south of the country. The IDF has estimated that between 1,500 to 2,000 terrorists entered Israel during the Hamas attack on October 7.

While many were killed or managed to return to Gaza, and the army regained full control of the Gaza border area within a week following the attack, the latest assessment reveals the army's concern that some terrorists were instructed to remain in hiding in order to commit future terrorist attacks.

According to the IDF briefing, the remaining terrorists are believed to be hiding in the Negev desert. The IDF also said there is fear of an increased risk of attack on the Egyptian border.

The IDF spokesperson also stated that Israel had captured 120 terrorists in connection to the October 7 attacks. They are reportedly incarcerated in high-security areas and being interrogated for intelligence gathering. Several of the terrorists received medical treatment in Israeli hospitals, alongside their victims, which sparked public uproar in the country.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Destruction caused by Hamas terrorist in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, near the Israel-Gaza border, southern Israel, October 10, 2023

The announcement comes 11 days after the start of Israel’s war against Hamas, while at least 199 Israelis are kept hostage in Gaza. The IDF has been reported to be in preparation of the large-scale ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.