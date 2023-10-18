Civilian initiatives step into vacuum to help find missing persons

Since 'Black Saturday,' an unprecedented number of families have lost touch with their loved ones • Start-ups are working together to bridge the information gap

"Liri’s Smile" is a free AI-based automated online system to help families from all over Israel to find their loved ones who they have not heard from since October 7, at the start of the horrific massacre by Hamas.

Liri Elbag is one of those missing Israelis, who is believed to have been abducted by Hamas on that "Black Saturday" morning.

Liri, from the village of Matan, has two older sisters and a younger brother. Her family describes her as a lively, loving person who loves to travel. She was healthy at the time she was abducted by Hamas terrorists on the morning of October 7.

‘Liri’s Smile’ is a project created for assisting families like hers. By securely uploading videos, images and voice clips of the missing person, the system uses innovative technology to scrape existing social media channels. Once an identification is validated with high credibility, we update the relevant security forces.

Tamir Rahamim, the founder and CEO of GainGuard, came up with the idea for the initiative alongside his team, and they have managed to recruit several more teams from Bria.ai, Infinity Labs R&D, DeveloCore and AWS.

The system they developed is based on the largest online auto-updating database yet, which gathers OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) harvested from thousands of sources. "Liri’s Smile" is fully automated and AI-based.

In these grim days when terrorism rears its head, initiatives like this one are all the more important, showing the beautiful side of the Israeli start-up nation, its unity and its strength.

We bow our heads in sadness and wish for better days to come, as our thoughts and prayers are with the fallen, injured, missing, kidnapped and with their families, and we wish to strengthen their hands.

If you have a loved one who is missing or you believe was taken hostage, enter the website here to enter their details.