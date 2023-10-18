In deeply personal speech, Biden says Israel must once again become a safe place for Jews

Biden added that he 'will ask Congress for an unprecedented amount of support for Israel, so we can keep Israel's security strong'

Following the unspeakable atrocities of Hamas terrorists, Israel must restore its standing as a safe haven for the Jewish people, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a deeply felt speech in Tel Aviv crowd. The leader spoke after meeting with survivors from the deadly massacre.

“Rape, beheadings, bodies burned alive — Hamas committed atrocities that recall the worst ravages of ISIS,” Biden said, “unleashing pure, unadulterated evil on the world. There’s no rationalizing it.”

“They will never be truly gone,” he said of those over 1,400 who perished in the massacre, which he linked with the Nazi Holocaust. “There’s something that is never fully lost, your love for them and their love for you."

Yet the present crisis will be nothing like the Holocaust, Biden said, because among others the Jewish people have the backing of their American allies.

“We will not stand by and do nothing again. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever,” he said.

“The State of Israel was born to be a safe place for the Jewish people. While it may not feel that way today… Israel must again be a safe place for the Jewish people.”

Biden added that he "will ask Congress for an unprecedented amount of support for Israel, so we can keep Israel's security strong."