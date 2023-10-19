LIVEBLOG: IDF strikes Hezbollah targets overnight, following heavy exchanges of fire
Solidarity trips to Israel continue, NY Governor last night and British PM Sunak later in the day, Biden will also address the U.S. after his wartime visit
Israel entered its 13th day of war after Hamas's surprise combined attack on October 7. Despite diplomatic efforts led by Washington, including a wartime visit by U.S. President Joe Biden, tensions on the northern border continued to intensify.
World leaders continued solidarity trips, with New York Governor Kathy Hochul arriving on Wednesday and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expected later on Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden will also address his nation after a historic wartime visit.
Following an explosion at a hospital in Gaza, that resulted in many casualties, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a comprehensive investigation and concluded that it was a failed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) rocket launch. The U.S. Pentagon later reached the same conclusion.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Wednesday, CLICK HERE.
Iranian general claims Hamas attack destroyed Israeli normalization talks
Deputy Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), General Ali Fadavi, claimed that the Hamas attack destroyed Israeli normalization talks with neighboring Arab countries.
"The normalization of Saudi Arabia and some Arab countries (with Israel) was a US conspiracy," the IRGC general said in a statement published by the Fars news agency.
"They worked on it for several years and reached a certain point. But 'al-Aqsa' [the name Hamas gave its brutal terror operation] destroyed it. And now the countries have adopted positions against the Zionist regime," the deputy commanded claimed.
IDF discloses names of three more fallen soldiers
- Master Sergeant (res.) Arie Kraunik, 54 years old, from Kibbutz Be'eri, a security coordinator for the community.
- Master Sergeant (res.) Itay Yehoshua, 36 years old, from Hadid, a soldier in the General Staff.
- Master Sergeant (res.) Ran Poslushni, 48 years old, from Nahal Oz, a member of the community's emergency response unit.
IDF strikes Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon overnight
The IDF said on Thursday that it attacked military targets belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah, in the border area with Lebanon.
"Among the targets, an observation post towards the sea was attacked from where anti-tank fire was launched at Rosh Hanikra yesterday," the IDF said in a statement.
"The attacks were carried out in response to the incidents of shooting at Israel in the last day," the statement added.
Biden reiterates on aid to Gaza: 'If Hamas confiscates them or doesn’t let it get through … then it’s going to end'
U.S. President Joe Biden made an unexpected visit to the press cabin during a refuel stop, flying back from Israel, and to speak about his phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in which it was agreed to allow 20 trucks of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.
“If Hamas confiscates them or doesn’t let it get through … then it’s going to end," Biden stated.
“The bottom line is Sisi deserves a lot of credit," the U.S. President added.
U.S. President Biden is scheduled to address his nation after returning from Israel
U.S. President Joe Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre informed reporters that an address was scheduled, on Thursday, at the Oval Office.
"Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss our response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
The speech will be delivered at 8:00pm ET.
Palestinian report: IDF conduct overnight operation in the West Bank, killing one
A Palestinian man was killed during an IDF operation in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.
Palestinian Authority petitions Hague for investigation into Gaza hospital blast - report
The Palestinian Authority petitioned the International Criminal Court at the Hague, with a request to investigate an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip, according to Al Jazeera.