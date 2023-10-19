LIVEBLOG: IDF strikes Hezbollah targets overnight, following heavy exchanges of fire

Solidarity trips to Israel continue, NY Governor last night and British PM Sunak later in the day, Biden will also address the U.S. after his wartime visit

Israel entered its 13th day of war after Hamas's surprise combined attack on October 7. Despite diplomatic efforts led by Washington, including a wartime visit by U.S. President Joe Biden, tensions on the northern border continued to intensify.

World leaders continued solidarity trips, with New York Governor Kathy Hochul arriving on Wednesday and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expected later on Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden will also address his nation after a historic wartime visit.

Following an explosion at a hospital in Gaza, that resulted in many casualties, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a comprehensive investigation and concluded that it was a failed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) rocket launch. The U.S. Pentagon later reached the same conclusion.

