U.S. secures Gaza aid deal with help of Egyptian president

Israel will allow humanitarian supplies to enter the southern Gaza Strip via Egypt possibly as soon as Friday

U.S President Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that he reached an agreement with Egypt to open the Rafah crossing, allowing 20 trucks to deliver essential humanitarian supplies bound for southern Gaza.

The announcement follows Biden’s solidarity visit in Israel. The U.S. President stated that Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi “deserves some real credit because he was accommodating.” He added that there may be more aid agreed on in the future.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Biden added that this cooperation will help “to preserve stability in the region, prevent escalation, and set circumstances for durable peace."

No specific timeline for the aid provision has been provided. However, the humanitarian supplies may start as soon as Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that it would allow the food and medicine supplies. Earlier, Israel bombed the Rafah crossing as part of a siege on the Gaza Strip in response to the surprise Hamas terrorist attack.

The U.S. President vowed to continue assisting Israel in the security domain. He promised that he "will ask Congress for an unprecedented amount of support for Israel, so we can keep Israel's security strong."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci) U.S. President Joe Biden hugs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Israel.

In addition, Biden announced a $100 million aid package to Gaza and the West Bank. In his X post, he emphasized that there will be ”mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need – not Hamas or terrorist groups.”

During his solidarity visit to Israel, Biden compared the Hamas attack on Israel with “fifteen 9/11s.”

“Shock, pain, all-consuming rage. You can’t look at what has happened here to your mothers, fathers, grandparents, sons, daughters, even babies and not scream out for justice,” he added.

“The State of Israel was born to be a safe place for the Jewish people. While it may not feel that way today… Israel must again be a safe place for the Jewish people,” Biden stated.

The U.S. also supported the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) analysis of the blast at the Al-Ahli Baptist hospital in Gaza. While the Tuesday explosion was immediately blamed on Israel, based on Hamas claims.

The IDF provided evidence that the tragedy was the result of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket misfire, and was later corroborated by the U.S. Pentagon.