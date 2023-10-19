“UK stands with you,” Rushi Sunak tells Israel

The British Prime Minister said he fully backed Israel's right to "go after Hamas," adding that the Palestinian people are "victims of Hamas too"

The United Kingdom’s Rishi Sunak arrived in Israel on Thursday morning for a solidarity visit amid the country’s war against Hamas. Upon landing at Ben Gurion International Airport, the British Prime Minister reiterated that the UK stands with Israel.

On his X account, Sunak posted: “I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always.” He ended his post with the word “solidarity” written in Hebrew.

Ahead of the trip, Sunak said of the Israel-Hamas war: "Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas's horrific act of terror."

Sunak and Netanyahu delivered brief statements to the press, without taking questions. Netanyahu thanked Sunak for his show of solidarity and for deploying Royal Navy ships and air forces to support Israel. For his part, Sunak told Netanyahu: "We absolutely support Israel's right to defends itself, in line with international law, to go after Hamas." He added, "I know that you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians, in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas which seek to put civilians in harm's way."

"We recognize the Palestinian people are victims of Hamas too." Speaking on the decision announced Wednesday night by President Biden, Sunak applauded Netanyahu for agreeing to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is due to visit Egypt, Turkey and Qatar in the coming days. His agenda will reportedly be focused on building humanitarian access to Gaza and hostages release, including the British nationals who are known to be among the 203 civilians held captive by Hamas since October 7.

In regards to the cause of the hospital explosion in Gaza that has come under scrutiny, the UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat told BBC Breakfast on Thursday that the UK is not certain about the cause of the Tuesday night blast. "Until the intelligence services in the UK have given me their professional opinion I'm not going to be able to answer that question," he said.

Sunak also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Also Thursday, Herzog gave an interview with British paper Daily Mail in which he slammed the BBC for refusing to refer to Hamas as terrorists.

Kobi Gideon / GPO British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in Israel.

The IDF and Israeli officials have presented their evidence that the blast was caused by a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket, and have promised to share deeper intelligence with British and American allies.

Sunak is the third world leader to pay Israel a solidarity visit since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Germany’s Olaf Scholz visited the country on Tuesday, followed by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, who met with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and attended a meeting of the war cabinet.