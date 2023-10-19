Israeli girl, 12, whose photo went viral found dead with her grandmother

Harry Potter fan Noya Dan initially thought to be held in Gaza, yet on Thursday she and grandmother were added to Israel's death toll from the Hamas massacre

The bodies of Noya Dan, an autistic 12-year-old girl and her 80-year-old grandmother Carmela were found 13 days after the Hamas massacre, officials confirmed. The two were initially believed to have been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

Noya became one of the most recognizable faces of the Israelis victimized by Hamas after British writer J.K. Rowling had shared a post highlighting the plight of the girl, who was a big Harry Potter fan.

"We are devastated to announce that Noya and her grandmother Carmela’s bodies were discovered yesterday," read the message posted to the state of Israel's official account on X. "Thank you to all of you who shared her story to help us bring her home."