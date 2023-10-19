He took his disabled daughter to the raves that gave her life. Hamas murdered both

The remains of a father and his wheelchair-bound daughter who loved going to raves were found at the site of the Nova festival massacre

The remains of an Israeli father and his wheelchair-bound daughter, aged 16, were uncovered 12 days after they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists at a desert rave, authorities confirmed.

Erick Peretz and his daughter Ruth – who was born with cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy — were located by ZAKA volunteers on Wednesday at the site of the Supernova festival, where at least 260 partygoers were slaughtered.

They were “brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists,” read the message posted to the state of Israel's official X account.

“My father was really happy, and everything was fine,” his older daughter Yaarit Peretz, 26, told the Hebrew-language Ynet news site earlier in the week.

“For years he's been going to these parties and taking Ruth with him, because it made her feel really good and she loved it. There were times when he would take her and she didn’t want to leave,” she said.