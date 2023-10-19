The New York governor's father died suddenly overnight, and Hochul paid tribute to him at the Western Wall

New York state governor Kathy Hochul made a two-day solidarity visit to Israel amid the country’s ongoing war against Hamas. She met officials and volunteers as well as families of Hamas hostages and displaced Israelis.

“The attacks halfway across the world feel deeply personal to New Yorkers, which is why as the leader of the state I feel compelled to go to Israel,” she said in remarks at the Kennedy Airport prior to takeoff.

Kobi Gideon / GPO New York Governor Kathy Hochul during a solidarity wartime visit to Israel, in Jerusalem.

Upon arriving at Ben Gurion airport, she also posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account that “New York and Israel share a special bond, and I’m proud to be here to show our solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’s abhorrent acts of terror.”

Governor Hochul met the volunteers of Leket Israel, the national food bank. “Extraordinary to see how Israelis are showing up for one another in a time of crisis. Honored to join the volunteers who are providing food and other supplies to families displaced due to Hamas’s barbaric attacks.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714739110093402182

Hochul also posted about meeting the Israeli ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714737277094494549

In Jerusalem, Governor Hochul visited Shaare Zedek Medical Center and the headquarters of United Hatzalah, which is a volunteer-based emergency medical help organization.

The governor also visited the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Hochul's father died suddenly overnight Wednesday of a brain hemorrhage. Dressed in all black, Hochul revealed that she had left a special prayer for her father in the crevices of the Western Wall.

Amid her "solidarity mission", the governor also wrote: “I saw pain, hurt, and mourning — but I also saw the incredible strength of the Jewish people.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714757314853384697

During Hochul's stay, U.S. President Joe Biden also paid a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday. However, those were separate trips and no joint meetings took place.

The previous governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo visited Israel on multiple occasions while in office. This was the destination of his first trip abroad as the governor back in 2014.

New York has the largest percentage of Jews among all the U.S. states. According to the Jewish Population Project at Brandeis University, in 2020, New York state was home to 21% of the nation’s 7.6 million Jewish people.