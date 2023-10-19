Israeli soccer players send birthday wishes to young fan held hostage by Hamas

Ohad was a big fan of the Hapoel Be'er Sheva Football Club, and the team now wants to bring him joy and a safe return for all the hostages to Israel

Israeli soccer players came together to wish a happy birthday to their fan Ohad Munder, an eight-year-old abducted by Hamas on October 7, when a surprise attack on Israel resulted in over 1,400 dead and at least 200 taken hostage.

The young boy, his mother Keren, his uncle Roee, along with his grandparents Avraham and Ruthi, were in Nir Oz kibbutz during the attack on a Saturday morning. With no sign of them in Israel, they are likely to be abducted and held hostage by the Hamas terror group in Gaza.

Ohad was a big fan of a local soccer team, Hapoel Be'er Sheva FC. Once the players learnt of this, and the young boy's birthday on October 23, they started recording and sending their wishes.

The soccer players wished Ohad happiness, and he and his family will be returned as soon as possible, expressing their care and love. A player went out of his way to promise that he would do anything possible to make Ohad happy for his birthday, and was praying for it to be soon.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva FC has been active in their support of the families devastated by the terrorist attacks on October 7, reaching out to the children, finding activities for them to participate in, and in general trying to bring joy back to their lives after such a dark event.

His family had shared their biggest wish with i24NEWS on Tuesday, saying it was for the young Ohad and his mom, and his grandparents, to be able to celebrate at home with all their loved ones.

Many other families are fighting on behalf of their loved ones, to have them brought back home, and have pleaded for the international community to pressure the Hamas terrorist organization, particularly regional leaders that could influence the Palestinians.