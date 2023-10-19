Hamas' attack on Israel may benefit Russia, and its officials have been maintaining mixed rhetoric towards the new war in the Middle East

Since October 7, Moscow has stuck to an ambiguously hostile position toward Israel, which has not fallen short of controversy. Russian officials have been warning against the spread of violence in the Middle East, while promoting Iranian and Turkish positions on the conflict and accusing the United States of sparking the confrontation and sabotaging a diplomatic resolution.

During his visit to Pyongyang, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday warned against the spillover of the Israel-Hamas war in the region. “The risk of this crisis reaching the region-wide scale is quite serious,” he stated.

Lavrov also called accusations toward Iran's role in backing Hamas provocative. The Foreign Secretary claimed Tehran is “demonstrating a very responsible, balanced position” and is working on preventing an escalation.

He also praised Turkey’s suggestion to seek a new diplomatic format to end the confrontation, saying that Russia is ready to discuss any constructive proposals. “There used to be a quartet of international mediators: Russia, the U.S., the UN, and the European Union. In recent years, the Americans have stopped cooperating in an attempt to monopolize the entire negotiation process," Lavrov noted.

This rhetoric aligns with the general Russian position towards Israel’s war against Hamas. Moscow is leveraging its traditionally strong relations with Israel, while supporting its Palestinian counterparts’ goal to establish an independent state and condemning the United States’ regional policy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia.

While speaking at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Kyrgyzstani capital Bishkek on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “there is no other way to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict but with negotiations. Their goal should be the implementation of the UN two-state solution, with the creation of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.”

Hamas, which Russia has not designated as a terrorist organization, issued a statement thanking the Russian leader for his words: “[We] appreciate Russian President Vladimir Putin's position regarding the ongoing Zionist aggression against our people and his rejection of the Gaza siege, the cutting off of relief supplies, and the targeting of safe civilians there."

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian President, blamed Washington for the break-out of the Israel-Hamas war due to “America’s manic obsession to incite conflicts all over the planet.”

After the deadly blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza on Tuesday night, Russia promptly demanded evidence proving that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was not responsible for the tragedy. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova then said that she recalled "how [the former U.S. President] Obama repeatedly said that, thanks to American policy, the world had become much safer. Now we can see how much safer.”

However, in an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the war, member states debated a Brazil-drafted text to allow humanitarian aid access to Gaza. Russia was one of two countries that abstained; the U.S. vetoed the draft resolution.

Later on Wednesday, after wrapping up his one-day solidarity visit to Israel, U.S. President Joe Biden declared that he had reached an agreement with Egypt and Israel to open the Rafah crossing to Gaza and allow up to twenty trucks laden with humanitarian aid to pass through. The first supplies could arrive in the Gaza Strip as soon as Friday.

In comparison, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has been vocally in support of Israel and backed its right to self-defense, and has on occasion pointed the finger at Russia for instigating the conflict in its backing of the Palestinian factions. Interestingly, Zelensky intended to make his own solidarity visit to Israel during the first week of the war and was reportedly told by Jerusalem it was "not the right time."