A team of thousands, well versed in data analysis and media, work together to locate hostages in Gaza and stop the spread of misinformation about the war

They used to organize judicial overhaul protests- now they lead the relief effort to find missing hostages.

Israeli high-tech experts have stepped into action, setting aside their regular jobs to assist in the search for the take hostages following last week's attack by Hamas.

Volunteers are working diligently to analyze footage, including content posted online by Hamas, in an effort to identify and locate more than 200 people who remain unaccounted for.

This Humanitarian Machine Learning (HML) center was recently established within the days following Hamas' attack and capture of civilians. The dedicated team of high-tech volunteers work around the clock to locate abductees and missing individuals. Any information uncovered is promptly shared with Israeli authorities to aid in the search and rescue efforts.

The HML has a diverse team of 8200 volunteers- including IT specialists, developers, cyber experts, field operatives, creative minds, and content creators from Israel and around the world.

At their cyber headquarters, information about the missing is meticulously gathered from multiple sources. This data is cross-referenced using advanced software designed for this purpose. Volunteers apply various techniques, such as item analysis, photo recognition, audio and video analysis. Additionally, the team has created a comprehensive map of Gaza, including its neighborhoods and streets, to aid in the search effort.

At the same time, volunteers are creating content to stop the spread of misinformation on the war between Israel and Hamas on social media. They have created numerous videos featuring celebrities and global opinion leaders that have already reached millions of viewers. The team even uses AI tools to enable them to communicate with audiences in various languages, further extending their reach and impact.