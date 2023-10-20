LIVEBLOG: Second week of war ends, Biden asks Congress for Israel aid
'History has taught us that when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror,' Biden said during the address
Israel marks the end of the second week of the ongoing conflict, which began with a surprise combined attack by Hamas on October 7th. Despite diplomatic efforts led by Washington, including a wartime visit by U.S. President Joe Biden, tensions on the northern border continued to escalate.
World leaders continued solidarity trips, with New York Governor Kathy Hochul arriving on Wednesday and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arriving on Thursday. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hosted his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, who conducted a solidarity visit to Israel.
Additionally, Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with the fighters of the battalions and heard from them about the fighting spirit. And during the night, fighter jets and forces of the naval arm eliminated inside an operational headquarters Mammoud Shaalaviya, an operative in the special force of the naval arm of the terrorist organization Hamas, who worked to carry out attacks through the sea.
The number of Russian citizens killed in the Hamas attack rises to 19
IDF releases footage from infrastructure attack on Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon
The footage was released with the description that combat helicopters attacked a squad of three terrorists who intended to launch anti-tank missiles toward Israeli territory.
Biden asks Congress for Israel aid
Early Friday morning, U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the American people concerning the US's response to Hamas's terrorist attacks against Israel.