'History has taught us that when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror,' Biden said during the address

Israel marks the end of the second week of the ongoing conflict, which began with a surprise combined attack by Hamas on October 7th. Despite diplomatic efforts led by Washington, including a wartime visit by U.S. President Joe Biden, tensions on the northern border continued to escalate.

World leaders continued solidarity trips, with New York Governor Kathy Hochul arriving on Wednesday and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arriving on Thursday. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hosted his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, who conducted a solidarity visit to Israel.

Additionally, Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with the fighters of the battalions and heard from them about the fighting spirit. And during the night, fighter jets and forces of the naval arm eliminated inside an operational headquarters Mammoud Shaalaviya, an operative in the special force of the naval arm of the terrorist organization Hamas, who worked to carry out attacks through the sea.

