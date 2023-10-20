Former Gazan recounts Hamas horrors to i24NEWS

'These terrorist organizations are waging a religious war. It is time for the world to understand this'

Dor Shahar, a convert to Judaism now residing in Israel, has shared his firsthand account of life in the Gaza Strip under Hamas rule with i24NEWS.

As the conflict in the region enters its 3rd week following a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7th, Shahar's perspective sheds light on the deep-seated tensions and beliefs that fuel the ongoing strife.

Shahar, formerly known as Ayman Soubach, spent 19 years in Gaza under the rule of Hamas. When news of the attack on Israeli territory reached him, he was struck by a sense of dread, having experienced the brutality of the organization firsthand. "I keep the Sabbath, so I only heard the news on Saturday evening. As soon as I learned that Hamas men had infiltrated Israeli territory, I imagined the carnage and I could no longer stand on my legs," he recounted in an interview with Defense Magazine on i24NEWS.

His memories of life under Hamas are filled with grim recollections. "I knew perfectly well what they were capable of doing: murdering children, disemboweling pregnant women and burning their fetuses in front of them, killing parents in front of their children or gouging out eyes," he said, reflecting on the horrors he witnessed and the torture he endured when attempting to flee to Israel in pursuit of a different life.

Shahar's experiences highlight a pervasive issue of hatred and indoctrination. Like many children in Gaza, he was raised with a deep-seated hatred of Jews. For him, there is no doubt that the war waged by Hamas is not merely political but deeply rooted in religious beliefs. "Since the age of three, children have been told that they must hate Jews and kill them because they stole land from the Palestinians. But beyond that, it is a war of religion. The world must understand this," he emphasized.

He also pointed out the global implications of this conflict. "You only have to see that no Arab state has condemned the killings of Hamas, not even the Israeli Arabs. On the other hand, they are all there to protest as soon as we are defending. The aim of this war led by Muslims is to dominate the world," he asserted.