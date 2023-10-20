Drug known as 'poor man's cocaine' found on bodies of October 7 terrorists

Evidence suggests use of the drug heptagon, which promotes alertness

In the aftermath of the surprise attack on October 7, evidence has emerged suggesting that some of the terrorists involved had used the drug heptagon, also known as "the poor man's cocaine."

This drug was discovered in both captured individuals and on the bodies of attackers, as bullets were found concealed in their clothing, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

Heptagon is known for its ability to provide extended periods of alertness, a quality that may have been exploited by the terrorists during their brutal attacks. The production of this drug is primarily centered in Lebanon and Syria. Originally, it was used as a medication to treat depression and attention disorders, as it induces a sense of euphoria and suppresses fear. The drug has earned various nicknames in the region, including "the drug of Jihad," "the drug of ISIS," and "the drug of the poor."

Previously, it was reported that ISIS fighters used Captagon, as it was believed to help them suppress fear before launching terrorist acts. Even after the weakening of ISIS, the distribution of this drug continued. However, it was eventually deemed illegal due to its addictive and potentially lethal properties in certain doses. Nonetheless, its production persists, particularly in the Middle East.

The proliferation of Captagon, particularly in the Syrian region, dates back at least to 2006 during the Second Lebanon War, with Hezbollah's involvement. According to data, in 2022, revenues from Captagon exports from Syria were estimated at approximately $30 billion. In recent years, the drug has gained popularity in the Gaza Strip, with tens of thousands of users, particularly among unemployed young individuals caught in a cycle of addiction.