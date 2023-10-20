Israel closes Al Jazeera bureau amid security concerns

Israeli authorities accused the Qatari broadcaster of disseminating "propaganda" amid the Israel-Hamas war

The Israeli government announced Friday morning that it has approved the emergency regulations that would close the broadcasters that are perceived to harm the security of the state. This implies closure of the local bureau of Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera.

The official statement read: "The closure of the Al Jazeera network in Israel comes after the presentation of evidence that it helps the enemy, broadcasts propaganda in the service of Hamas in Arabic and English to viewers all over the world, and even passes sensitive information to our enemies."

This move, initiated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and led by Communications Minister Shlomo Karai, has gained the support of security forces and has been coordinated with the Legal Adviser to the Government.

Karai emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that "Israel is at war on multiple fronts, including in the realm of information and perception. We will not tolerate broadcasts that jeopardize the security of our nation. The regulations under consideration will grant us the authority to close channels, seize equipment, and revoke the credentials of journalists who, during wartime, are found to be compromising the security of our state."

Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90 Shlomo Karhi, Communications Minister, at the Knesset.

The decision to target Al Jazeera comes as it is accused of broadcasting content that is detrimental to national security. Israeli authorities allege that the network promotes propaganda in favor of Hamas and other terrorist organizations in both Arabic and English, disseminating sensitive information to adversaries.

These proposed regulations are expected to gain approval in the next cabinet meeting, pending endorsement from the Minister of Defense and Israeli security forces. Once approved, the order to halt broadcasting, shutter the channel's offices, and confiscate equipment will be swiftly implemented.

This step highlights the government's determination to address security threats on multiple fronts, including in the realm of media and information dissemination, as Israel contends with complex challenges during the ongoing conflict.