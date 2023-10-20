"Hamas’ crimes are unforgivable": International solidarity for hostages release

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets 22 diplomats to discuss joint effort to free over 200 people captured by the terrorists

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen on Friday met ambassadors from 22 countries whose citizens were abducted by Hamas on October 7. Together, they called for immediate hostages release and demanded that the Red Cross be allowed to visit and “verify their condition and the conditions in which they are being held” in the meantime.

"Hamas’ crimes are unforgivable. The kidnapping of civilians, including babies, children, women and Holocaust survivors, is against every international law and every human norm,” said Cohen.

“We will do everything in our power to release the abductees, regardless of their citizenship. In cooperation with the other countries whose citizens are missing, we will be able to exert significant international pressure on the Hamas terrorist organization for the return of all the abductees.”

The ambassadors and diplomats present at the meeting were from Argentina, Austria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Ethiopia, France, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, and the European Union.

The forum follows the call for international attention to the Hamas hostages from their families. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday reported 203 civilians captured by Hamas on October 7.

While the IDF is reportedly preparing a hostage release operation, Israeli high-tech experts are working on locating the abductees in Gaza.