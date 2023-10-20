Four Gazans arrested in Beer Sheba

Israeli security forces found four Gaza residents hidden in an apartment in Beer Sheba, near a military base

Israeli Border Police and the Southern District Police officers arrested four residents of the Gaza Strip discovered in an apartment in the southern city of Beer Sheba. The suspects were handed over to security forces for investigation.

According to the police spokesperson, soldiers and detectives followed “intelligence information received by the central unit of the Southern Border Guard about suspected residents of Gaza who are in the territories of the country.”

“The forces located an apartment that was allegedly used for hiding near the IDF base in the south of the country, the forces broke into the apartment and arrested 4 suspected residents of Gaza who were hiding inside it.”

The arrest follows the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) report of the Hamas cells remaining in southern Israel. The army estimated that between 1,500 and 2,000 terrorists entered Israel during the Hamas attack on October 7.

According to the IDF briefing on Wednesday, the remaining terrorists could be hiding in the Negev desert. The IDF stated there is an increased risk of an attack on the border with Egypt.

Additionally, there are many Gazans with permits to enter Israel for work have been left unable to return following Israel's declaration of war on Hamas.