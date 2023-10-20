IDF: Hezbollah cell hit in northern Israel

IDF reported firing at a Hezbollah cell at the Lebanese border while a suspected terrorist attacked the Margaliot community wounding a security guard

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday afternoon identified and attacked a Hezbollah cell in the vicinity of ​​the fence at the Lebanese border.

An IDF spokesperson released a statement, "An IDF aircraft operating in the area attacked the terrorists. In addition, IDF snipers fired a short time ago at armed men."

In a separate incident in the north earlier that day, a suspected terrorist infiltrated Israel and attacked the Margaliot community at the Lebanese border on the same day. According to the IDF, one security guard was wounded.

The attacker has not been captured yet, troops are scanning the area. The authorities asked the local residents to stay in the protected area until further notice.

The reports come as the IDF is starting the evacuation of Kiryat Shmona near the Lebanese border amid security risks. Earlier on Thursday, three people were wounded in a rocket fire at the city.

On its X (formerly Twitter) account, the Alma Research and Education Center reported: “The attacks by Hezbollah, Hamas, and PIJ on Israel's northern border in numbers up through 19 October 2023. The war is not just around Gaza as this is a multi-front campaign being orchestrated by Iran. Hamas in Lebanon is also granted approval from Hezbollah to attack Israel.”