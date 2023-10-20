An Israeli police sergeant was killed in a firefight with jihadists in the Noor al-Shams refugee camp

According to the security services' statement, 12 terrorists were killed and 60 wanted persons were arrested during the overnight extensive counterterror operation in Noor al-Shams refugee camp on Friday night.

“During the night, our forces destroyed the apartment of one of the terrorists, a Hamas operative [Khaled Sabah] who carried out the shooting attack at the Baali gas station,” read the statement.

“In the exchange of fire in the operation, the late Sergeant Maxim Razinkov, a fighter in the reserve service in the undercover unit of the Iosh Police Force, fell.”

The security forces also reported locating and destroying several explosives laboratories as well as uncovering “dozens of explosives on the roads that were ready to attack.”

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported killing nine terrorists in the West Bank city of Tulkarem. One officer was killed and nine injured during the operation.

Since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, Israeli security forces arrested 584 wanted persons across the West Bank with “over 375 associated with the terrorist organization Hamas. Over 50 weapons were confiscated by the security forces.”