MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris, citing Israel-Hamas war

Organizers said the award would return in November 2024

The MTV Europe Music Awards on Thursday canceled its performance-packed ceremony slated for next month, citing Israel’s war against Hamas and the associated security risks. The event had been scheduled for Paris on November 5, with Ozuna, Renee Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars among the performers.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning,” said a company spokesperson in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1715040551035183468 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the statement, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

Earlier on Wednesday, French authorities had to evacuate six airports across the country due to bomb scares. Prior to that, on Saturday, a teacher was killed in a stabbing attack that occurred amid rising tensions in France over the Israel-Hamas war.

THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift, whose Israeli bodyguard has recently joined the IDF reserves to fight Hamas, was this year’s top nominee with seven, with Olivia Rodrigo and SZA tied for second with six apiece. Swift was the big winner of last year’s EMAs in Dusseldorf, Germany.