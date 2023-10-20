Families of the Hamas hostages gathered in Tel Aviv for the second night to honor those spending Shabbat in captivity

Mosaic United, the World Zionist Organization, the European Jewish Congress and about 30 other groups announced a powerful campaign in solidarity with the Hamas' hostages. In 50 countries, participants symbolically observe a global Kabbalat Shabbat ceremony on Friday.

Outside of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, hostages’ families gathered around the table with 203 empty seats, the number of people believed to be in Hamas’ captivity since October 7.

Tel Aviv hosts the ceremony for the second night in a row. "Our Shabbat Dinner table will not be a whole until they come home. Time is running out. We must bring them home now," said the Bring Them Home Now movement on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli commented on the campaign, saying: "Now is the moment to unite under the Shabbat candles and seek our Lord's blessings for our defenders. United, we shall overcome."

Gusti Yehoshua Braverman, the Chair of the World Zionist Organization's Department for Diaspora Activities stated that "the global Kabbalat Shabbat is a stitch in the fabric binding the Jewish community together. It serves as a reminder of our collective strength, hope, and prayers for peace and safety."

Solidarity protests are also held globally. Hundreds gathered in New York's Times Square on Thursday, demanding the hostages release and chanting: “Bring them home now.”

As two weeks have passed since Hamas kidnapped 203 Israelis, their families have been tirelessly calling for the international community to help free their loved ones. Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Friday met diplomats from 22 countries whose citizens are among Hamas’ hostages.