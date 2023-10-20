English
U.S. mother and daughter released from Gaza captivity

Judith and Natalie Raanan
Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright LawJudith and Natalie Raanan

Judith and daughter Natalie Raanan from Chicago are the first hostages to be released by Hamas terrorists

A mother and daughter taken hostage by Hamas terrorists were released from captivity on Friday, Israeli officials confirmed. The two were named as Judith and Natalie Raanan; the former is understood to hold double U.S.-Israeli citizenship.

The two Chicago residents who were visiting Israel for a Jewish holiday were taken hostage on October 7, as Hamas terrorists breached the border and perpetrated the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust, killing upward of 1,400. 

Two of the members of the extended Raanan family were among those who lost their lives in the slaughter. It is understood that as many as 10 other family members remain in Hamas captivity. 

