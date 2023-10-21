LIVEBLOG: Release of 2 hostages won't affect Gaza operation, Israel says
Reports of international pressure on Israel to hold off the ground offensive
Hamas released two American hostages held in Gaza, offering a "sliver of hope" to desperate families, while rocket fire kept raining down on southern Israel from the Palestinian enclave.
The Islamist group took more than 200 people hostage when it stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the onslaught that represented the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.
Bernie Sanders, the most prominent left-wing politician in the U.S., unequivocally condemns Hamas slaughter and Israel's right to respond
Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Egypt to open at 10AM Israel time, U.S. says
Biden says Hamas attack meant to scuttle Saudi Israel peace
U.S. President Joe Biden said that the Hamas onslaught was intended to nip in the bud the Saudi-Israel peace efforts. “One of the reasons ... why Hamas moved on Israel, is because they knew I was about to sit down with the Saudis,” Biden said in a fundraiser for his re-election campaign in 2024.
Report: Israel's defense minister sought to launch surprise attack on Hezbollah under cover of Gaza invasion, yet U.S. nixed plan
"President Biden and his top aides have been urging Israeli leaders against carrying out any major strike against Hezbollah, the powerful militia in Lebanon, that could draw it into the Israel-Hamas war," a NYT report cites unnamed American and Israeli officials as saying.
IDF reservist killed by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon, army says