LIVEBLOG: Release of 2 hostages won't affect Gaza operation, Israel says

Reports of international pressure on Israel to hold off the ground offensive

Hamas released two American hostages held in Gaza, offering a "sliver of hope" to desperate families, while rocket fire kept raining down on southern Israel from the Palestinian enclave.

The Islamist group took more than 200 people hostage when it stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the onslaught that represented the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.