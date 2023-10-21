French intel says 'nothing to indicate' hospital blast was IDF strike

'The most probable hypothesis is that a Palestinian rocket exploded with a charge of about five kilos'

France's DRM military intelligence agency said Friday that there was no evidence that an Israeli strike had caused the explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people.

"The most probable hypothesis is that a Palestinian rocket exploded with a charge of about five kilos," on Tuesday, the Directorate of Military Intelligence said, adding there was "nothing to indicate... an Israeli strike."

The DRM decided to make its analysis public at the request of the French presidency in the interests of transparency, it said.

The DRM said it identified a hole at the blast site, not a crater, about one metre (three foot) by 75 centimetres, and 30-40 centimetres deep.

"It takes about five kilograms of explosives to produce this effect, certainly less than 10 kilograms," he said.

The statement said an Israeli bomb or missile was unlikely to be behind such an impact because the minimum charge of such weaponry is much higher.

A charge of five kilograms would be consistent with rockets acquired or manufactured by Palestinian groups.

Since Tuesday, the Palestinians and Israelis have blamed each other for the hospital incident.