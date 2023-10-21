Humanitarian aid enters Gaza through Rafah border crossing

The border crossing was closed again after the passage of the trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent

The first of 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the war-torn and besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, i24NEWS can confirm.

The border crossing was closed again after the passage of the trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent, which is responsible for delivering aid from various UN agencies.

It was the first such delivery since the war broke out more than two weeks ago between Israel and Hamas, the jihadist movement which rules the Palestinian enclave of 2.4 million people. The war was sparked by an incursion of over a thousand of terrorists into Israel, leading to the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust.