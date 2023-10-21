Hamas terrorists planned, in notebooks, to take children hostage- report

Currently around thirty children are detained in Gaza, the IDF announced Thursday

The kidnapping of the Israeli children was planned in advance and was not done "in the heat of the moment," the Atlantic magazine revealed Friday.

A notebook left behind by the terrorists showed the details of the information Hamas provided its operatives before the invasion into Israel on October 7 assault.

For example, the notebook contained plans of separating women and children from men, which the Atlantic analyzes as "planning child abductions" and not "in-the-moment" enthusiasm of terrorists.

The book was found in the possession of one of the captured terrorists in Israel. It contains detailed instructions on how to carry out the attack. In particular, they are asked to kill “difficult captives”, those who represent a danger, and to use the hostages as human shields. According to the Atlantic, instructions in the terrorist's manual indicate that Hamas expected a prolonged confrontation with Israeli security forces on Israeli territory, a confrontation that 'would last for many days.'

In reality, the southern villages were entirely liberated from terrorists within two or three days.

The Atlantic believes that the fact that the hostages were transported to Gaza using improvised means such as scooters and motorcycles - means not mentioned in the notebook prepared by Hamas for its terrorists - shows that the terrorist organization did not think it could transport the captives to Gaza.

So far, only two hostages have been released. Judith and daughter Natalie Raanan from Chicago have been released by Hamas terrorists.