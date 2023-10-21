Swiss authorities probe alleged financial links to Hamas

Following the investigation, Switzerland officially declared its stance that Hamas should be categorized as a terrorist organization

Switzerland's legal authorities are currently examining potential financial connections to Hamas within their borders.

This, despite the fact that Switzerland had not officially designated the group as a terrorist organization at that time.

The Attorney General's office informed AFP newsroom that the investigation was launched based on suspicions of financial support for Hamas originating from Switzerland. The inquiry is anticipated to be a complex undertaking since Switzerland, unlike the European Union and the United States, has not imposed any restrictions on Hamas.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Familiies of Israelis held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza set a symbolic shabbat table with more than 200 empty seats for the histages, at "Hostage Square", outside the Art Museum of Tel Aviv, October 20, 2023.

Stefan Blaettler, a Swiss lawyer announced on a Swiss public radio that the investigation had been initiated "several weeks" before the October 7 attacks launched by Hamas against Israel. However, he refrained from providing additional details at that time.

In response to the mounting demands following the attack, the Swiss government took action. Just four days after the incident, the government declared its stance that Hamas should be officially designated as a terrorist organization.