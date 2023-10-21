On Saturday, their was a cyber attack against Sheba Medical Center. Since the war's start, over 400 cyber attacks against Israel-related entities were reported

In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a digital conflict has emerged, with a surge in cyberattacks from various hacker groups seeking to wreak havoc online.

As the war enters its third week, a trend emerged as Anti-Israel group target Israeli affiliated sites.

Initially, the focus of these attacks was on 'soft' targets, particularly Israeli media websites. For example, denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, a tactic aimed at flooding them with traffic to force them offline. Gil Messing, Chief of Staff at Check Point, revealed that there has been an 18% increase in cyberattacks on Israeli targets in recent days compared to the early stages of the conflict.

Notably, around 40 to 50 different groups have claimed responsibility for approximately 400 cyber attacks against Israeli targets. The cyber conflict has also drawn in 'hacktivists' from countries such as Iran and Russia.

Messing notes, that in the past few days cyber attackers have transitioned from targeting media websites to critical entities, such as the military and government.

While most of the attacks have resulted in minor disruptions, Saturday saw the a cyber attack on Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer. The Israeli Health Ministry has disconnected the remote internet connection to the hospital's network to prevent further damage.

The Israeli National Cyber Directorate has been vigilant, with spokeswoman Libi Oz emphasizing that these attacks have primarily been of the "low-impact" or "fake" variety and haven't caused substantial harm to networks or critical infrastructure. The Hamas-affiliated cyber groups have been labeled as cyber terrorists, and Israel remains determined to counter their efforts.