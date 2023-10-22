LIVEBLOG: Israel continues to fight on 3 fronts, U.S. sending more air defense systems

An Israeli soldier is still in critical condition after heavy exchanges of fire with Hezbollah , and overnight counterterror operations continue in West Bank

Israel entered its third week at war, with fighting on three fronts, after the Hamas terror group attacked on October 7. Over 1,400 were brutally murdered, over 5,000 wounded, and at least 200 kidnapped. Many of the casualties and hostages are children, which was revealed to be part of the terrorist organization's plan.

Since then, the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah has intensified attacks on the northern border, inflicting multiple casualties. And an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) airstrike allegedly hit targets near the Syrian airports of Damascus and Aleppo, over night Saturday to Sunday.

At the same time, a rare aerial strike targeted a terror cell hiding in tunnels underneath a mosque in the West Bank city of Jenin, which was being used as a command center to plan and execute terrorist attacks against civilians.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Saturday, CLICK HERE.