LIVEBLOG: Israel continues to fight on 3 fronts, U.S. sending more air defense systems
An Israeli soldier is still in critical condition after heavy exchanges of fire with Hezbollah , and overnight counterterror operations continue in West Bank
Israel entered its third week at war, with fighting on three fronts, after the Hamas terror group attacked on October 7. Over 1,400 were brutally murdered, over 5,000 wounded, and at least 200 kidnapped. Many of the casualties and hostages are children, which was revealed to be part of the terrorist organization's plan.
Since then, the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah has intensified attacks on the northern border, inflicting multiple casualties. And an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) airstrike allegedly hit targets near the Syrian airports of Damascus and Aleppo, over night Saturday to Sunday.
At the same time, a rare aerial strike targeted a terror cell hiding in tunnels underneath a mosque in the West Bank city of Jenin, which was being used as a command center to plan and execute terrorist attacks against civilians.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Terrorist responsible for deadly Huwara terror attack in August was eliminated in Jenin aerial strike — report
IDF confirms it eliminated a second Hezbollah terror cell responsible for launching anti-tank missiles
IDF Spokesperson: 212 abductees are known to be held in Gaza
IDF Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, on Sunday said families of 212 abductees have been notified. The figure does not include two hostages that Hamas released over the weekend.
Hagari added that the families of 307 fallen soldiers have been notified.
IDF: Dozens of terrorists killed in Gaza overnight, including deputy head of Hamas rocket operations
IDF thwarts another Hezbollah terror cell, before anti-tank missile was launched - report
Israeli security forces arrest 46 wanted persons during an antiterrorism operation in the West Bank, 27 of the suspects are associated with Hamas
Israel approves emergency budget for assisting families of abducted and missing persons
The Israeli government approved an emergency measure to provide assistance for all the families of the abducted and missing persons, allocating a budget of up to $3.94 million, until a permanent program is legislated.
The assistance will be granted to Israeli citizens by the National Insurance (Betuach Leumi) service, to the families of kidnapped soldiers by the Defense Ministry and to the families of foreign citizens by the Population and Immigration Authority.
Israel approves dissolution of a ministry, moving budget to rehabilitation effort
The Israeli government approved the dissolution of the Information Ministry, which had been headed by Likud lawmaker Galit Distel-Atbaryan.
The budget of the ministry will be transferred for the rehabilitation of communities bordering Gaza, which were destroyed in the Hamas terrorist massacre on October 7.
Distel-Atbaryan had resigned, citing other government bodies doing the same work as her office, and preferred a better utilization of the budget allocated to her ministry.
Airstrikes on Syrian infrastructure were most extensive attributed to IDF - report
Airstrikes on infrastructure in Syria were the most extensive attributed to the Israeli Air Force since the beginning of the war. It included more munitions than what was dropped on 100 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, between Saturday and Sunday, according to Ynet.
The report indicated that the runways at airports throughout Syria were damaged for real fear that advanced weapons and enemy forces would arrive from Iran and Iraq to Lebanon and Syria.
Israeli Health Ministry updates there were 5,132 wounded, 299 still hospitalized, 45 in serious condition
The Israeli Health Ministry updated on Sunday morning that there have been 5,132 wounded in Israel, since the war erupted on October 7.
There were currently 299 still hospitalized in Israel, 45 in serious condition, 178 moderate and 87 light.
IDF eliminates two terrorists near security fence between Israel and Gaza
The IDF killed two terror operatives near the security fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said it was a "Nukbha" terror operative and an additional terrorist.
"Simultaneously, IDF fighter jets struck dozens of Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip, some located in multi-story buildings. Throughout the day, dozens of terror tunnel shafts, weapons, headquarters, command centers and mosques used as operational war rooms by Hamas terrorists were struck," the Israeli army said in a statement.
IDF thwarts terrorist cell on northern border with Lebanon
A terrorist cell was identified attempting to launch anti-tank missiles toward northern Israel, along the border with Lebanon, according to an IDF statement.
IDF soldiers struck the cell before it was able to carry out the attack, the statement concluded.
Syria updates Damascus and Aleppo are closed, blaming Israel for strikes
Israel "simultaneously attacked the airports in Damascus and Aleppo," according to the official Syrian News Agency.
"The runways were attacked and both airports are now closed," the report added.
IDF spokesperson warns Hezbollah 'is dragging Lebanon into a war'
"Hezbollah is attacking and dragging Lebanon into a war that it will gain nothing from, but stands to lose a lot," IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said during an international press briefing on Sunday.
