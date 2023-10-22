Netanyahu: 'If Hezbollah decides to join the war... that will be its biggest mistake ever'

The Israeli prime minister gives a speech after visiting a commando formation in northern Israel, and receiving an overview of the situation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) visited a commando formation in northern Israel, receiving an overview, and gave a speech for the troops, highlighting the ongoing threat from the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

"You fought with supreme bravery in Gaza, the stories are inspiring. I know you lost friends, it is a very, very difficult thing, but we are in a battle for life, a battle for home. This is not an exaggeration, this is not an exaggeration - this is the war," Netanyahu told the Israeli soldiers.

"I cannot tell you right now if Hezbollah will decide to fully enter the war. If Hezbollah decides to enter the war, it will miss the Second Lebanon War," the Israeli prime minister called back to a previous war with the terror group.

"That would be its biggest mistake ever. We will cripple it with a force it cannot even imagine, and the meaning for it and for the state of Lebanon is devastating," Netanyahu added.

"But we are prepared for any scenario. You are prepared for any scenario," he concluded.