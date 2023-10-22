The Maglan commando unit has begun using the Iron Sting mortar bomb that allows it to precisely hit terror targets while reducing collateral damage

The Maglan unit has began operational use of an innovative new means of warfare that enables precise hits on high-value targets.

The commando unit has begun using the precision-guided munition "Iron Sting" — a mortar bomb with dual guidance which enables an exact hit on terrorist targets in crowded area.

Designed by Elbit systems, the weapon allows the military to increase the lethality of the hit while reducing the risk of collateral damage. It has been used in recent days to attack the launch sites of Hamas rockets that were aimed towards Israel.

Major General Omer Cohen, the formation commander of Maglan, said of the new weapon: "Thanks to the precision, lethality and expertise of the fighters, the Maglan unit in cooperation with the Air Force foiled dozens of terrorists with a variety of means, one of which is the precision IED 'Iron Sting'." He added that since the beginning of the war the unit has eliminated over 100 terrorists inside Gaza.

The Maglan commando unit operates deep in enemy territory while focusing on attacking and destroying specific targets and gathering accurate intelligence. It is an elite unit specializing in anti-tank warfare using advanced weapons and is part of the Commando Brigade.