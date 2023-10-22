Over 2,000 grenades, and 1,000 RPG rockets have been found in Israel's territory from the invasion

An elite unit within the IDF, Yahalom Unit, has been searching for and neutralizing dangerous explosives and weapons that were left within Israeli communities by Hamas terrorists following their attack on October 7th.

The Yahalom Unit has recently found an innocent-looking backpack- concealing a deadly explosive device.

The unit has been actively involved in battles during the recent fighting with Hamas, by locating and eliminating potentially lethal materials and weaponry that could pose a threat.

IDF Spokesperson The IDF has found Hamas weapons left behind, as well as hundreds of documents and certificates have been recovered, alongside an array of mobile devices, communication tools, and cameras in southern Israel

In a recent mission conducted in the Kisufim area, the Yahalom Unit's fighters came across a school bag that had been carried by terrorists belonging to the Hamas organization during their attack on Israeli territory. Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that this seemingly harmless school bag was, in fact, a disguised explosive device with the capacity for remote activation. Inside the bag, the unit found 15 pounds of explosive material, which had been concealed under the facade of a school bag.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1716139372112683311 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Yahalom Unit's operational activity has yielded significant results. Over 1,000 weapons of various types, approximately 2,000 grenades, about 1,000 RPG rockets of diverse variations, and roughly 1,200 different types of charges have been collected by the unit during their ongoing mission.