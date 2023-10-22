Between pools of blood and scattered toys, global media reports on the massacre in Be'eri

Journalists from over a dozen countries were given a tour of Kibbutz Be'eri, one of the communities decimated by terrorists who infiltrated Israel on October 7

Three days after the barbaric Hamas attack on the communities bordering the Gaza Strip, Israel’s Government Press Office had already realized what its most important task would be.

To bring foreign journalists and photographers to the devastated communities so they could convey to their viewers and readers around the world exactly what took place on October 7.

This morning, I joined such a tour to Kibbutz Be'eri. Journalists from all over the world packed onto the bus, ranging from India, Russia, Ecuador, and Great Britain, to Azerbaijan, Holland, Serbia, and Turkey.

All of us equipped with helmets and vests — without this equipment, we are not allowed to board.

Tami Harel / i24NEWS Foreign media gather for a tour of Kibbutz Be'eri , one of the communities decimated by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

As we approach the border with the Strip, most of the cars on the road are either army vehicles loaded with equipment and ammunition, or private cars driven by men in uniform. It is striking and scary at the same time.

There is also an impressive number of Israeli flags here: on the cars, lining the highway, at the many police checkpoints erected every kilometer, on the fences of the villages.

We arrive at the entrance to Kibbutz Be'eri. It doesn’t seem like we’re entering a kibbutz, but rather like we’re stepping into a military camp. Tanks and army vehicles are all around, there are many soldiers and volunteers from ZAKA — the corpse identification unit — walking around the area. No bus or car can enter without first undergoing a strict inspection.

Kibbutz Be'eri was founded in 1946. It was built by students, members of Israel’s scout movement, and a group of immigrants from Iraq, who have lived here and have seen many things over the years: terrorist infiltrations, fires as a result of Hamas incendiary kites, as well as systematic bombings during the rounds of fighting between the Palestinian terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

But what happened here on that Saturday morning, the Jewish festival of Simchat Torah, October 7, is different, something no one could have imagined. Hundreds of Hamas terrorists stormed the kibbutz. They knew exactly where to go. They were divided into squads, and each squad had a mission and an area of operation.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit A children's swing hangs in a house damaged by Hamas militants is seen in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

A large force approached the kindergarten. They knew that the kindergarten buildings are fortified, so they turned them into their headquarters.

The Amnon kindergarten and the Tamar kindergarten, which cared for the children of Kibbutz Be'eri became the local Hamas base that Saturday.

Now there are dozens of journalists in the playground area interviewing Rami Gold, a 70-year-old resident of the kibbutz, and representatives of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit and representatives of ZAKA.

Speaking English, Gold explains that the kibbutz's standby defense team fought the terrorists alone until the army arrived. And as they were fighting, the terrorists went from house to house, trying to break in and capture the people inside. They shot at buildings and set them on fire to force their residents to run out, and as they emerged, coughing and gasping, they shot them dead.

Tami Harel / i24NEWS Foreign media gather outside the kindergarten facilities at Kibbutz Be'eri, which Hamas terrorist infiltrators turned into their headquarters.

On Saturday afternoon, IDF special forces arrived at the kibbutz, and in a fierce battle that lasted until noon of October 9, over 48 hours after the invasion began, they cleared the kibbutz of terrorists, including those who had barricaded themselves in throughout the kibbutz, some with trapped civilians who were freed 18 hours after the fighting began. By the end of the battle, 103 terrorists had been killed.

It was not until the evening of October 9 that the work of removing the bodies was completed, and the ZAKA spokesman could announce that more than 100 residents had been murdered. In addition to the massacre, some of the residents of the kibbutz were snatched by the terrorists and taken to the Gaza Strip.

I walk among the huge bloodstains, among the ashes and fragments, inside the destroyed kindergarten. Moving from the library to the games corner, between the blocks and the small kitchen. How much innocence and beauty could be found here before October 7.

Tami Harel / i24NEWS Remnants of the life that once filled the kibbutz, amid tires that Hamas terrorists used for setting homes on fire.

Try to imagine the battle that took place, the face-to-face combat between the terrorists and the IDF special forces that came to liberate the kibbutz.

I approach a Chinese journalist. She works for China's state news agency, and does not wish to be named. I ask how she feels when she sees the destroyed kibbutz. "You know, in China you have to be careful. I must make my reports be factual only, there is no room for emotions. I would like to describe what I feel when I see these horrors, but they will cut these sections from the article."

Next to her is a Turkish camera crew. The photographer and reporter have been in Israel for a week. I ask the Turkish reporter if she thinks that her reports from here will change Turkish public opinion. She answers without hesitation: "No. The Turkish people do not support Hamas, but they support the Palestinian people, the Palestinian citizens. So, to be honest, I don't think my articles from here will change their minds."

Tami Harel / i24NEWS A journalist films a report describing the scene of massacre and destruction at Kibbutz Be'eri.

Arabic is also heard among the babel of languages. The Arabic-language American news network "Al Hura" has also sent a team to Kibbutz Be'eri. When I try to find out what the reporter thinks about what happened here on that Black Saturday, he refuses to be interviewed, but begs me to wait and listen to his live report:

"We are in Be'eri, which was part of the attack on October 7, in order to bring you the scale of the destruction and the killing. We are talking about 1,400 dead Israelis, most of whom fell within hours. This is the largest number of Jews killed in a single day since the Holocaust, since World War II. This is what infuriates the Israelis and it is also what unites them against one enemy: Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.”

Then he tells me: "I am shocked. Look, people were burned alive in their homes here. In other places in the kibbutz, children were murdered in their beds. And I don't care if some of my viewers don't like what I say."

The tour is over. The sounds of loud booms continues, as Israel bombs the Gaza Strip. The organizers from the Government Press Office are calling the reporters and photographers to return to the buses.

Rami Gold concludes one more interview among the dozens he’s already given today.

"We will come back here,” he promises. “We will rebuild this place."