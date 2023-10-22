No proof Israel bombed hospital, Archbishop of Canterbury says

Israel said the fatality toll was several dozen, and the U.S. intelligence said it was probably at the low end of the 100-to-300 spectrum

Blaming Israel for the October 17 bombing of an Anglican hospital in Gaza City was tantamount to a “blood libel,” the spiritual head of the Church of England said Sunday.

The Hamas authorities in the Gaza Strip had immediately accusation Israel of being behind the blast, an accusation foreign media ran with, in some cases uncritically.

“Don’t assume it’s Israel, you have no proof,” Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said to the Times of Israel.

“Do not start propagating another blood libel,” he added, using the term for an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory based on the discredited claim that Jews killed Christian children for their blood. The claim has often led to violent pogroms against Jews.

Israel has presented evidence discrediting the Hams claim that it was responsible for the blast, saying the hospital was hit by a malfunctioning rocket fired from the Gaza Strip.

U.S., French and Canadian investigations of the incident back up the Israeli evidence. Welby also refused to endorse the Palestinian claim that hundreds had been killed in the blast, with the Times of Israel quoting him as saying that “I have no idea how many civilians there were, I’ve heard so many different numbers.”

SAID KHATIB / AFP One of the victims of a Palestinian rocket that fell on a hospital in Gaza, on October 17, 2023

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said 471 Palestinians were killed in the hospital explosion. Israel said the fatality toll was several dozen, and the U.S. intelligence said it was probably at the low end of the 100-to-300 spectrum.

Welby is on a solidarity visit to Jerusalem after the blast at the Anglican hospital.