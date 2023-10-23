Hamas carried out a new attack near the Gaza border, killing the Israeli soldier Corporal Tamir Barak; meanwhile a peace summit was held in Cairo

Clashes between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued over night, Sunday and Monday, with attacks on terrorist squads near the border, as well as strikes on the Lebanese terror group's military positions.

International diplomatic efforts continued to push for humanitarian solutions to the situation in Gaza, with a peace summit in Cairo, in which the United States participated, as well as other regional leaders.

"On October 7 Hamas unleashed pure, unadulterated evil on Israel and civilians as well as the Palestinian people," U.S. Embassy Cairo Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Beth Jones said in her remarks at the peace summit.

Over 1,400 were brutally murdered, over 5,000 wounded, and at least 218 kidnapped by Hamas. Many of the casualties and hostages are children, which was revealed to be part of the terrorist organization's plan.

