LIVEBLOG: IDF hits over 320 terror targets in Gaza, eliminates terrorist cells in southern Lebanon
Hamas carried out a new attack near the Gaza border, killing the Israeli soldier Corporal Tamir Barak; meanwhile a peace summit was held in Cairo
Clashes between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued over night, Sunday and Monday, with attacks on terrorist squads near the border, as well as strikes on the Lebanese terror group's military positions.
International diplomatic efforts continued to push for humanitarian solutions to the situation in Gaza, with a peace summit in Cairo, in which the United States participated, as well as other regional leaders.
"On October 7 Hamas unleashed pure, unadulterated evil on Israel and civilians as well as the Palestinian people," U.S. Embassy Cairo Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Beth Jones said in her remarks at the peace summit.
Over 1,400 were brutally murdered, over 5,000 wounded, and at least 218 kidnapped by Hamas. Many of the casualties and hostages are children, which was revealed to be part of the terrorist organization's plan.
IDF: Suspicious object was intercepted that crossed from Lebanese territory
Netanyahu meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during solidarity visit
"The only thing better than standing by Israel is to stand inside Israel. You are doing it," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during solidarity visit.
"I appreciate your solidarity, your government's and the Greek people's solidarity in this dark hour," the Israeli prime minister added.
"It is a fight against civilization. It is civilization against barbarism. We are on the side of civilization, and we must all unite against Hamas, which is like ISIS," Netanyahu concluded.
Mitsotakis responded that he came to Israel, "not only as an ally, but as a true friend."
What happened was truly terrible. From the first moment, Greece defended and supported Israel's right to self-defense in accordance with international law, and we make a very clear distinction between Hamas and the Palestinian people," the Greek prime minister added.
"We will continue to be able to support you and hope that whatever happens, will be without too great a humanitarian cost, but you can count on our support and help," Mitsotakis concluded in a statement.
Israeli government approves emergency funding for war-struck south
The Israeli government approved a decision by the socio-economic cabinet to budget $246 million for rehahiliation efforts in the south, after the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 and the ensuing war.
The proposal was submitted by Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, which added budgets for southern Israeli cities, nearly $5 million to Ashkelon and $1.25 million to Ofakim, as well as $8.37 million in funds for localities that took in evacuees from the war-struck communities near the Gaza border.
The immediate budget was $24.62 million for 2023, and the remaining $221.62 million will be allocated for 2024. The payments will go through the Interior ministry.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Israel begins investigation into events of October 7 - reports
A joint investigation by the Israel Police, Shin Bet internal security agency, and the IDF began investigating the events of October 7, according to Israeli media.
As part of the investigation, an order was issued forbidding the publication of any detail that might identify the suspects, as well as any detail from their testimony.
Israeli Health Ministry updates: 295 are hospitalized, 46 in serious condition
The Israeli Health Ministry updated on Monday that there were 295 wounded hospitalized in Israel, of whom 46 are in serious condition, 166 in moderate condition and 83 are in mild condition.
Hezbollah publishes more casualties in southern Lebanon
Hezbollah announced two of its terrorists were killed by an IDF attack in southern Lebanon, who were working in the ranks of the "Lebanese resistance groups."
U.S. addresses concerns with allies that the war will 'spread' - report
The United States and its allies were holding discussions over "concerns rising that the war will spread," according to Bloomberg.
Egypt offers to establish refugee camps within Gaza near Rafah crossing - report
Egypt reportedly offered to establish refugee camp within the Gaza Strip, near the Rafah crossing, in order to prevent the displacement of Palestinians spilling into North Sinai, according to Al-Arabi Al-Jadid.
The report added that Egypt also offered medical assistance to the refugees in the camp, transferring those that need it to nearby field hospitals, and severe cases will be referred to Egyptian hospitals.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Ashkelon and Gaza border communities, breaking more than 14 hour silence
IDF: Over 1,000 Hamas terrorists — both dead and alive — are in Israeli custody
IDF Spokesperson clarifies latest humanitarian trucks were inspected
The IDF's Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, clarified on Monday that the latest 14 humanitarian aid trucks to enter Gaza were inspected by Israeli forces, as opposed to the previous convoy.
Hagari added that the IDF continues to monitor the trucks to ensure that medical supplies, food, and water, are not taken by the Hamas terrorist organization. The spokesperson reiterated that the humanitarian aid would sustain residents of Gaza that fled the warzone in the northern Strip.
Furthermore, the IDF spokesperson reiterated that fuel and other non-vital supplies will not be allowed into Gaza.
IDF briefing — notified families of 222 hostages
The IDF's Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, stated that the families of 222 hostages have been notified, including foreign citizens.
IDF: There were 20 terror cells eliminated in southern Lebanon since start of war
The IDF's Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said that 20 Hezbollah terrorist cells have been eliminated since the start of the conflict.
In anticipation of a possible IDF ground incursion into Gaza, he stated "the terrorists are organizing themselves at several points. With each hour that passes, we are improving our preparation to carry out this invasion in the best possible way."
Israeli security forces arrest terrorist suspect in Bethlehem - Arab report
Israeli security forces surrounded the house of the wanted Hossein Abiat in Bethlehem and called its occupants to surrender themselves, according to Palestinian reports.
The suspect was reportedly the son of a commander in Fatah's military army Tanzim, Ataf Abiat, who was killed at the beginning of the second Intifada.
Hamas Interior Ministry says 17 killed in attack on senior Islamic Jihad member
The Hamas-controlled Interior Ministry in Gaza said 17 were killed in an attack on senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) member Khaled al-Batsh.
Israeli Ambassador Erdan: Israel is defending itself but also entire free world
Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan spoke Sunday night at an event organized Christians United for Israel (CUFI), to call for the support of the Evangelical Christian community, and reiterated the global danger of the Hamas terrorist ideology.
"In order to destroy Hamas-ISIS, we must enter the Gaza Strip. There is no other way. This is not a war we wanted, but it is a war we will win!" Erdan stressed.
Erdan stated that the ideology of Hamas "was just like that of ISIS, Al Qaeda and the regime of the Ayatollahs in Iran, is not just about destroying Israel, it is ultimately about world domination, it is about exporting the Jihad goal to around the globe."
"They will not stop until they have murdered all the "infidels," so make no mistake, as we speak, Israel is not only fighting to defend itself but also the entire free world," the ambassador concluded.
IDF: Over 320 terror targets hit in Gaza over past day
Among the targets were tunnels, dozens of operational headquarters, military compounds and observation posts used by the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organizations.
"During the night, a joint activity was conducted by the infantry and armored forces of the Givati Brigade with the assistance of the 215th Fire Brigade. As part of the activity, several terrorist squads, including anti-tank squads, and other infrastructure targets were attacked," the IDF added in its statement.
Palestinian killed, 5 others wounded in exchange of fire with IDF near Ramallah
The Health Ministry in Ramallah announced that one Palestinian was killed and five others seriously wounded in an exchanges of fire with Israeli security forces in the Jalazone camp.
Hezbollah publishes name of 27th member killed during border clashes
The internationally designated terror group from Lebanon, Hezbollah, published the name of its latest member to be killed in clashes on the border with Israel.
Abbas Ali al-Sukia "fulfilled his Jihadi duty," according to Hezbollah, but the terror group did not elaborate on the incident.
So far, there have been 27 Hezbollah terrorist killed. In addition to the Lebanese, four from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and three from the Hamas terror groups have died in southern Lebanon.