U.S. advises Israel to delay ground operation to buy more time - report

The U.S. is concerned with securing a flow of humanitarian aid and more hostage releases, while also preparing for likely attacks from Iranian-backed groups

U.S. officials advised Israel to delay a ground operation into Gaza, wanting to give more time for hostage negotiations and allow more humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians, as well as to prepare for attacks on U.S. interests from Iran-backed groups in the region, the New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the Americans believe attacks by Iranian-backed groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, as well as Shi'ite militias in Iraq, were likely to intensify once Israel deployed its forces in Gaza.

U.S President Joe Biden’s administration has not made an explicit request of Israel, according to the report, which supports the Israeli goal to eradicate the Hamas terrorist organization after a massacre that killed at least 1,400 people in the brutal terror attack on October 7.

Senior Israeli and American officials told the New York Times that the Biden administration does not want to give the impression that it is "pulling the strings,” which could bring the U.S. into direct conflict with Iran or the militias that support it.

Washington has wanted to avoid "playing to the narrative of Iran and its allies" that the U.S. secretly controls Israel. Nevertheless, the officials reportedly suggested that more time would allow negotiations to take place to the benefit of over 218 hostages taken by Hamas into the Gaza Strip.

The advice was reportedly given to the Israelis through U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who according to the New York Times source, places the release of hostages at the top of his priorities.