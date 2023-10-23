Biden promises ‘continuous flow’ of aid into Gaza, discusses conflict with allies

The U.S. also warns Iran and its proxies against expanding the conflict, after the Iranian foreign minister said it could get 'uncontrollable'

A "continuous flow" of aid will continue into the Gaza Strip, the U.S. announced on Sunday night, while also warning Iran against expanding the conflict triggered by the Hamas terrorist organization’s deadly October 7 attack on Israel.

As a second convoy of trucks entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt, U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "affirmed that there will now be a continuous flow into Gaza of this crucial assistance,” during a telephone conversation, according to a White House statement.

At the same time, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also reiterated a warning to any "organization" or "country" tempted to "widen" the conflict in the Middle East, saying Washington would "not hesitate to act" if its interests were targeted.

This statement comes after Iran, an ally of Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah, warned the U.S. and Israel that the situation could get "uncontrollable" if they did not immediately end the conflict in Gaz. Several attacks by Iranian-backed groups have already taken place, particularly against an American base in Iraq.

Faced with the risk of a regional conflagration, Biden held talks with the leaders of Canada, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and France.

"The leaders reiterated their support for Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians," the White House said.

“The leaders committed to continue close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region, to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve stability in the Middle East, and work toward a political solution and durable peace,” the statement concluded.