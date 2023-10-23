Israeli Education Ministry condemns Greta Thunberg: No longer an educational role model

The renowned climate activist published a social media post expressing support for Gaza, which drew backlash from the IDF and Israeli officials

The Israeli Education Ministry hinted on Sunday evening that all references to Greta Thunberg would be removed from the country's school curricula, after she published a message of support for Gaza on Friday.

The climate activist posted a photo on the platform X (formerly Twitter) in which she poses with three other young activists and holds a sign reading "Stand with Gaza."

"Today we strike in solidarity with Palestinians and Gaza," the climate activist wrote in the post. "The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all affected civilians."

In an immediate response, the Israeli army condemned the post, with a spokesperson telling Politico, "[S]he is now showing solidarity with Gaza while not saying a word about the massacres of Israelis, shows that she is actually not in favor of the Palestinians, but that she is sweeping the terror of the Palestinians or Hamas and Islamic Jihad under the table as if it did not exist."

Thunberg later added a post saying "We are of course against any type of discrimination, and condemn antisemitism in all forms and shapes. This is non-negotiable."

However, her initial post drew condemnation from the Israeli Education Ministry, saying her lack of condemnation for the massacres perpetrated by the Hamas terrorist organization "prevents her from being an educational and moral model, and she can no longer be a source of inspiration and an educational model for Israeli students.”

“Greta Thunberg is the best-known climate activist in the world today,” said the Israeli environmental organization Adam Teva VeDin in a statement. “From her influential position, she expressed a one-sided and incoherent opinion, completely ignoring the cruel acts endured by Israeli citizens and the kidnapping of hundreds of people.”

“When Greta approaches another topic in a superficial and dismissive manner, it inevitably weakens the validity of her positions on climate,” the organization added.