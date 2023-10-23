“Kill me with a grenade, shoot me — but I did not want to die from the gas," recalls Nova festival massacre survivor

Rafael Zimerman, who survived the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival, told i24NEWS: “In that shelter, I thought of the Holocaust"

Rafael Zimerman immigrated to Israel five months ago. A music lover, he was excited to join his friends at an upcoming desert rave.

It was the first time the Tribe of Nova, a famous Brazilian festival, was coming to Israel and Zimerman, being a Brazilian himself, decided to join.

“We were partying with a lot of people from around the world: from South America, Europe, the United States,” he recalled. “By 6:30 in the morning, my friends went to get some food when I heard what I thought were fireworks. I looked up and instead I saw a lot of rockets, uncountable rockets.”

The organizers stopped the music and urged everyone to run to safety. Zimerman quickly found his friends and they took off to find a shelter.

“We stopped a car, and they drove us for one minute until we reached a bus station. There was a bunker with no doors, so we hid there.”

Zimerman and his friends were some of the first inside the cement block, but the small space was soon crowded with people. “I remember thinking that we were safe there. In five minutes, the hell started.”

“I heard two women from the security forces fighting the terrorists outside. I heard shooting and then shouts: 'Allahu Akbar,'” he recalled. “That’s when we knew the police were killed, and everyone in the shelter started losing their mind.”

As Zimerman told i24NEWS, the terrorists released gas that caused the people hiding inside to suffocate. “In that shelter, I thought of the Holocaust. I thought about how the Jews were killed in gas chambers,” he said.

“Within those 30 seconds I saw a lot of people dying. I was in the back of the shelter, pretending to be dead in all those bodies.”

Chaim Goldberg / Flash90 The area of ​​the Nova party where hundreds of Israelis were killed and kidnapped by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated to Israel, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel.

Hamas then started tossing grenades while the shooting continued. “I wanted to die. Kill me with a grenade, shoot me, but I did not want to die from the gas.”

He says he climbed through the pile of bodies to be able to catch a breath. Five grueling hours later, Zimerman saw a man enter and yell something.

“My Hebrew isn’t very good, and I thought it could be a terrorist. I still walked out to him, surrounded by the dead bodies.” This is when Zimerman saw the police and was rescued.

He lost a friend in the Hamas attack, and has received limited help from the government to process the traumatic experience. “I don’t have family here. I have a cousin, but my parents and family are in Brazil. I am trying to see the good things after all of that.”

“I believe in peace, I believe in God, and I believe that we are better than this. We are talking about life and death here, it is not about religion or land,” he added.

“It has not been easy for me, but I have to be strong for my family, for my people, I am Israeli now. I will be strong – this is the Israeli way, right?”

