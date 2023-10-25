"We all will have to provide answers to the Oct. 7 attack, including myself- but only after the war" Netanyahu says during live speech

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded overnight to rocket fire from Syria, that landed in Israeli territory, by striking military targets belonging to the Syrian army.

During the night, between Tuesday and Wednesday, the IDF also used UAV support in the West Bank city of Jenin, killing two wanted terrorists.

On Tuesday, there were numerous rocket attacks from Hezbollah in the north, and Palestinian terrorist factions launching heavy barrages of rockets across Israel. The Pentagon had also disclosed that missiles fired by the Houthis in Yemen had an operational range of over 1,000 miles and would have been able to hit Israeli territory.

Israeli diplomatic leaders heavily criticized UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for saying "the Hamas attacks didn't happen in a vacuum." In response, Guterres releases statement saying "I am shocked by the misinterpretations of my statement- I did not justify the terror acts by Hamas."

To catch up on the full events of the war from Tuesday, CLICK HERE.