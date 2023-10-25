LIVEBLOG: IDF exchanges missile fire on Lebanon border; PM Netanyahu ground invasion of Gaza is imminent
"We all will have to provide answers to the Oct. 7 attack, including myself- but only after the war" Netanyahu says during live speech
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded overnight to rocket fire from Syria, that landed in Israeli territory, by striking military targets belonging to the Syrian army.
During the night, between Tuesday and Wednesday, the IDF also used UAV support in the West Bank city of Jenin, killing two wanted terrorists.
On Tuesday, there were numerous rocket attacks from Hezbollah in the north, and Palestinian terrorist factions launching heavy barrages of rockets across Israel. The Pentagon had also disclosed that missiles fired by the Houthis in Yemen had an operational range of over 1,000 miles and would have been able to hit Israeli territory.
Israeli diplomatic leaders heavily criticized UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for saying "the Hamas attacks didn't happen in a vacuum." In response, Guterres releases statement saying "I am shocked by the misinterpretations of my statement- I did not justify the terror acts by Hamas."
IDF intercepts surface-to-air missile from Lebanon, responds with strike
Los Angeles: Man armed with knife arrested after entering Israeli family's home shouting "Free Palestine"
Russia and China used their veto power against the American proposal to condemn Hamas in the Security Council
Direct rocket hit in Rishon Letzion, 6 people are reported to have minor injuries
MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating 6 casualties all in mild condition including 2 with shrapnel and glass shard wounds, one with a blast injury, 1 with smoke inhalation, and 2 who were injured on route to the secure room. In addition, 12 people were treated for anxiety symptoms
🚨Heavy barrage of rockets as sirens sound in Tel Aviv area and central Israel
U.S. President says that "their will be no return to status quo after the October 7 massacre, a two-state solution must come next”
“Israel has the right, and I would add a responsibility, to respond to the slaughter of their people. And we will ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself against these terrorists. That's a guarantee."
Regarding the military operation in Gaza: “Israel has to do everything in its power, as difficult as it is, to protect innocent civilians. It's difficult."
IDF warplanes recently attacked a number of military targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon
During the attack, terrorist infrastructures were destroyed, including a military compound and an observation post of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.
Hamas terrorists have been targeted ‘above and below ground’ in Gaza, IDF Spokesperson confirms
New footage released of IDF forces liberating Kibbutz Be'eri from Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7
PM Netanyahu address the nation of Israel, here are some highlights:
"We have eliminated thousands of terrorists and this is only the beginning. We are preparing for ground entry. I will not detail when, how, how much, and what the whole set of considerations are, most of which are not known to the public at all."
"All Hamas members are targets. Inside Gaza and outside it, above the ground and below it.
TUNE IN: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers speech live
IDF Spokesperson: the IDF is now attacking targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanese territory.
IDF targets three terrorist squads on Lebanese border after anti-tank missile launch toward Israel
WSJ reports that over 500 Hamas terrorists were trained by Iran before Oct. 7 attack
"In the weeks leading up to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, hundreds of the Palestinian Islamist militant group’s fighters received specialized combat training in Iran, according to people familiar with intelligence related to the assault."
🚨Incoming rocket alert sirens sound across central Israel
Residence of Gaza border communities receives alert to 'stay nearby' a bomb shelter, after receiving a notice not to leave protected areas
Israeli Ministry of Health releases 'procedure for the treatment of hostages who returned from captivity'
The treatment will be in a separate area from the rest of the patients who come for treatment at hospitals, in which families of the abductees, and medical professionals, and officials will be the only ones allowed in.
Israel has agreed halt ground invasion of Gaza so U.S. can prepared missile defenses in region - report
WSJ reports that the Pentagon is in a rush to deploy air defense systems to safeguard U.S. troops stationed across Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. According to the report, U.S. and Israeli officials said an agreement between Israel and the U.S. to hold off on a ground invasion has been made for now.
🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
UN Chief Guterres: "I am shocked by the misinterpretations of my statement- I did not justify the terror acts by Hamas"
"I believe it was necessary to set the record straight – especially out of respect to the victims and to their families."