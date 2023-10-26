LIVEBLOG: IDF kills several Hamas chiefs, limited ground incursions into Gaza to continue
On day 20 of war, Hamas rockets rain down on southern, central Israel
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the Hamas hostages release with U.S. President Joe Biden. According to the readout provided by the White House, they also spoke on the ways "to ensure safe passage for foreign nationals wishing to depart Gaza as soon as possible."
President Biden reiterated that Israel has "a right and a responsibility" to protect its citizens. He also emphasized the importance of the post-conflict resolution that shall "include a pathway for a permanent peace between Israelis and Palestinians."
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday voted on two resolutions regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Russia and China vetoed the text suggested by the U.S that called for humanitarian pauses. In contrast, a rival Russian-drafted resolution called for ceasefire and failed to win the minimum number of votes. Only Russia, China, the UAE and Gabon voted in favor.
A heavy rocket barrage on central Israel
IDF spokesperson: More limited ground incursions into Gaza to be carried out in the next few days
3 Hamas leaders eliminated in airstrike
The IDF, acting on precise intelligence, eliminated the top command of the Darj Tafah battalion, in the Gaza City Brigade, which is considered the most significant brigade in the terrorist organization and played a large role in the October 7 massacre.
Rafat Abbas, the commander of the battalion, his deputy Ebrahim Jadeba, and the commander of combat and administrative assistance Tarek Maruf were all killed in the airstrike.
Israel's former Washington envoy responds to Gallant speech
Israel has 'no choice but to win this war, it’s either us or them,' says Defense Minister Gallant
IDF airstrike kills Hamas deputy chief of intelligence Shadi Barud
The IDF eliminated the deputy head of Hamas's Intelligence Directorate, Shadi Barus, who was responsible for planning the October 7th massacre alongside Hamas military chief Yahya Sinwar.
Barud had previously held other positions in Hamas's intelligence, and had served in other leadership positions including battalion commander in Khan Younis and was responsible for planning many other terror attacks.
Qatari negotiators say 'all civilian hostages' could be freed from Gaza 'in days,' conditional on a ceasefire - report
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Khulaifi, who acts as the senior negotiator with Hamas, told Sky News that the negotiations to free Israeli hostages were tough but mediators are making progress.
"It's a very, very difficult negotiation that we've been dealing with," he said. "And with this, the violence increases every day and with the bombing continuous every day, our task has become even more difficult."
Palestinian top diplomat calls Israel offensive 'war of revenge'
The Palestinian Authority's foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki says Israel's offensive in Gaza represents a "war of revenge," as he called for a ceasefire in the conflict.
2 more heavy barrages on southern Israel
No early reports of damage or casualties.
Rocket sirens sound in the communities near the Gaza border
House in central city of Petach Tikva damaged by rocket impact during recent barrage
Heavy barrage of rockets as sirens sound in Tel Aviv and other cities across central Israel
Gantz confirmed Israel's coordination of actions with the U.S.
War cabinet minister Benny Gantz gave a press briefing during which he did not deny that the U.S. was asking Israel to delay its ground entry into Gaza.
"We are trying to coordinate all of our needs together. The U.S. also has its own needs, and we are working together."
More aid trucks enter Gaza
According to the manager of Rafah crossing in Egypt, A'al Abu Amr, 12 aid trucks carrying water, food and medical supplies were able to enter Gaza this morning.
84% of civilian victims identified so far
Israel's police spokesperson says 808 civilians killed in the war with Hamas have been identified so far, constituting 84% of the number of civilians killed. The Police, IDF, Health Ministry, Forensic Institute, and volunteer organizations have been working since the beginning of the war to identify the victims.
So far, 701 of these victims have been laid to rest.
Iran's IRGC commander: Israel will be 'buried' if it starts the ground operation in Gaza
Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), stated: "If the Zionists launch a ground attack in Gaza, they will be buried. If the enemies think that the Muslims will watch these crimes from the sidelines, they are gravely mistaken."
The statement comes as Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in New York late Wednesday to hold talks on the situation in Gaza.
IDF: Hamas continues to use civilians as human shield, prevents their evacuation to southern Gaza, "shoots the people trying to leave"
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported Hamas continuing to position the residents of the Gaza Strip as a human shield. According to the IDF, terrorists also prevent civilians’ passage to the south of the Gaza Strip.
The statement emphasized that Israel has appealed to the Gaza residents to evacuate. "We have seen in the past by placing barriers set up by the terrorist organization,” read the statement.
The IDF also released a recording of a conversation between a Unit 504 officer and a resident of the Gaza Strip. In it, the Gazan said that "they [Hamas] are simply sending everyone back home", blocking the Salah al-Din route. The Gaza resident confirmed that the terrorists were "shooting the people that ask to leave."
IDF reported 224 hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas. Their families have been informed.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Sderot, Gaza border communities after over 12 hours
IDF: 250 targets, including Hamas combat tunnel shafts and launchers positioned near kindergarten, hit overnight in Gaza
Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported targeting Hamas operational headquarters, tunnel shafts and rocket launchers positioned in civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. According to the IDF statement, "sea arm's fighters attacked a launching position of surface-to-air missiles of the air array of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Khan Yunis area, the position is located near a mosque and a kindergarten."