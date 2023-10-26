On day 20 of war, Hamas rockets rain down on southern, central Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the Hamas hostages release with U.S. President Joe Biden. According to the readout provided by the White House, they also spoke on the ways "to ensure safe passage for foreign nationals wishing to depart Gaza as soon as possible."

President Biden reiterated that Israel has "a right and a responsibility" to protect its citizens. He also emphasized the importance of the post-conflict resolution that shall "include a pathway for a permanent peace between Israelis and Palestinians."

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday voted on two resolutions regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Russia and China vetoed the text suggested by the U.S that called for humanitarian pauses. In contrast, a rival Russian-drafted resolution called for ceasefire and failed to win the minimum number of votes. Only Russia, China, the UAE and Gabon voted in favor.

